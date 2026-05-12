Trinidad: Woman stabbed during domestic dispute in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: A domestic dispute at a residence on Cleaver Road, Arima on Saturday night, May 9 has left a woman injured with stab wounds. Police are treating this incident as a case of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim, identified as a 24-year-old woman, has suffered multiple stab wounds and head injuries caused by choking and assault.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday night, at around 9:00 p.m., when an argument broke out between the couple which later turned into a physical confrontation. Reportedly, the man and his partner were arguing about something during which the man slapped his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Following which the female also slapped his partner which triggered the male and the situation escalated more. After that the man allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by her neck and started striking her repeatedly to the head, restraining her during the altercation.

But the female still managed to free herself from her partner's grip and armed her with a kitchen knife, stabbing him once in the shoulder. However, the violence did not stop here but it escalated more, as the male went to the kitchen and armed himself with another knife.

After that, he held the female and forcefully dragged her in the kitchen where he stabbed her multiple times about her body before fleeing the scene in his vehicle leaving his injured girlfriend behind.

Despite the injuries, the female managed to escape the scene and reached her neighbours, who immediately helped her by contacting the police officers as well as the emergency health personnel. On arrival at the scene, the emergency health personnel transported her to the Arima Health Facility for treatment.

Since then the officers attached to Arima police division have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and canvassed the area. The officers are treating this case as a serious case of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Authorities stated that investigators are actively trying to locate the suspect and urged the people to come forward if they have any information about the suspect or about his whereabouts.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.