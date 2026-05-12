LIAT adjusts Caribbean flight operations amid global fuel price surge

LIAT Air is reviewing its Caribbean flight schedules monthly in response to rising global petroleum prices, aiming to keep travel affordable while expanding services like its new route to Guadeloupe.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT Air has announced the adjustments to its flight operations amid the rise in the global prices of the petroleum products. Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the airline added that they have been forced to adjust how they operate their services to different destinations.

The carrier’s CEO, Hafsah Abdulsalam said flight schedules are reviewed monthly in response to market conditions. She said that the adjustment to the flight operations are part of their efforts to keep travel affordable for passengers across the Caribbean.

Earlier, the LIAT Air launched an inaugural flight to Guadeloupe, aiming to expand the operations and networks of destinations across the Caribbean. The flight, which took only 20 minutes, departed Antigua at around 8 this morning, carrying a delegation of a number of officials.

The officials included LIAT Air Chief Executive Officer Hafsah Abdulsalam, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism Michael Freeland, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Colin James, Director of Tourism for Caribbean and Latin America Charmaine Spencer, United Kingdom High Commissioner John Hamilton, members of the media and others.

The flight was greeted on arrival in Guadeloupe with a traditional water salute, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and brief programme with local officials. LIAT will operate twice-weekly flights to Guadeloupe going forward.

Now, the prices of the petroleum products across the globe are increasing due to the rising tensions in the Middle East. Now, the tension has affected the prices and other goods and services across the globe, making governments tighten their facilities in several ways.

LIAT has decided to conduct monthly reviews of their operations, adjusting the prices and manage the expenses amid the rising costs. The CEO said, “The prices and the situation are fluctuating and the surface is going up and down, so they are working accordingly.”

She added that the steps were taken to keep the travelling through LIAT affordable for the passengers in the Caribbean.