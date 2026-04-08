Trinidad Police Officer Injured in Dog Attack During Patrol in Chaguanas

Trinidad and Tobago: A police officer attached to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was injured after being attacked by a white and brown bully dog on Sunday, April 5, during an early-morning patrol in the Chaguanas district. The officer was conducting a search after noticing suspicious activity at a property in Charlieville.

According to initial police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, at around 2:00 a.m., when the officers including the victim were on a mobile patrol along the Akbar Road, when they observed a silver coloured parked vehicle with its engine running near a an unsecured property containing several derelict vehicles.

The officers then also noticed a house nearby which was open with its light on inside following which the officer became suspicious of criminal activity. Then they exited the police vehicle to conduct inquiries and one of them (victim) went into the premises, while identifying himself as police.

As the officer was searching the area or premises, suddenly he was attacked by a brown and white American Bully dog, who bit the officer on both legs and made him injured. The officer fought back and managed to escape the dog where he noticed dog bites and blood on his legs.

Following which the officer was transported to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was initially treated and discharged with a prescription, and also had been granted a seven days' sick leave.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and went to the location of the incident where they observed a tied dog within the yard of the same premises. While the investigation was still ongoing, officers also discovered that the property and the dog belonged to a local resident of the area.

Authorities stated that investigation into the matter is still ongoing while urging the people to help them in identifying the resident who is the owner of the premises and the dog.