Trinidad and Tobago announces first-ever charter flight to Ghana in April 2026

The inaugural direct flight, set to depart in April, aims to boost tourism, trade, and international ties between Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in a move to strengthen tourism, economic cooperation and international ties, has announced first ever charter flight between Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana scheduled for April 2026.

On February 2, 2026, the Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism, Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj shared that the first direct flight to and from Ghana is targeted to arrive in about two months.

According to Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj, a charted Ethiopian Airlines Aircraft will be used and based on the feedback given on Monday, the flight is expected to be fully booked due to significant interest from the public.

Since his appointment in May 2025, Minister Maharaj has always been an advocate of connecting Trinidad and Tobago with the African continent. This flight is part of that broader plan to create a transatlantic hub that connects the Eastern and Western markets with Trinidad and Tobago being the epicentre.

The Minister had noted that as of 2026, travelling between the two nations can take up to two days and can be very costly. However, with this direct flight, travelling time will be significantly reduced to only several hours.

Moreover, the reduced travelling time will make it possible to increase tourism, trade and investment between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier in November 2025, the Minister had announced of these plans to link the two nations at a post-cabinet media conference. In the conference he shared that the end goal was to make it a regular flight to strengthen ties and open the African market.

“We are definitely serious about opening up the African market to our manufacturers, and to create a gateway for tourism," stated Minister Maharaj during the post-cabinet media conference.

The announcement of the charter flight was met with numerous positive responses from the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Taking to Facebook, Sheldon Trim wrote, “A flight to Ghana, is not just a flight to Ghana, its access to all of Africa and even an alternate route to the middle east and Europe."

Euri Huggins also commented stating, “It's about time! Great business opportunity; beautiful country.”