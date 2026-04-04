Tobago man seriously injured in unprovoked cutlass attack

He was struck multiple times in the head and face by a suspect who fled the scene, as police continue their investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 63-year-old man was brutally attacked with a cutlass on Monday night, March 30, along Hampden Road, Lowlands, Tobago, that has left him severely injured. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Force has described the suspect as erratic or abnormal.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as 63-year-old Victor Cato, resident of Mt Grace, Tobago, who was attending his vehicle along Hampden Road, specifically near Kadd's Supermarket in Lowlands, Tobago, on March 30, when the incident occurred.

At around 10:40 p.m., a man who was behaving erratically approached the 63-year-old victim from behind, responding to which the victim turned towards him. But the suspect launched a violent attack on the victim without any provocation with the cutlass, striking him multiple times in the head and face.

After attacking Victor, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle following which the people who were standing nearby contacted the emergency health personnel and rushed to assist the injured man. On the arrival of the ambulance, the injured man was later taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where the man was initially treated by the doctors at the hospital.

Since then the officers from the Tobago division have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and identified a suspect in connection with the chopping incident. The officers also went to the hospital to meet and record the statement of the victim where the doctors told them that the victim is in a stable condition.

Authorities stated that the investigations are currently ongoing and officers are actively trying to locate the individual involved in the incident. The officers also urged the people and the witnesses who were present at the scene at the time of the incident to help them if they have any information about the attack or if they have any knowledge about the suspect. The investigators are also trying to find the weapon which was used in the attack to injure the victim.