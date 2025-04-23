Istanbul hit by powerful 6.2 earthquake, aftershocks shake millions

Turkiye’s AFAD said it was one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Istanbul’s history.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea in Istanbul at 12:49 EST on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. According to the United States Geological Survey, the temblor took place about 13 miles southeast of Marmara Ereğlisi, Turkey.

Turkiye’s AFAD disaster agency stated that this earthquake was one of the strongest quakes to strike the city with a population of 16 million, ever recorded in the history of its earthquakes. AFAD also shared that this earthquake is being followed by aftershocks which are occurring one after another.

It is to be noted that aftershocks are usually smaller earthquakes that follow a larger one in the same general area. These can occur days, weeks or even years after the first earthquake and can be of equal or larger magnitude to the initial earthquake and can affect the already damaged locations as well.

In addition, a video was shared by Turkish media which shows a shockwave passing through the Bosphorus strait that divides the Asian and European sides of Istanbul. This shockwave resembled a small tsunami causing great panic among the locals.

One of the locals, Halil Taşkın, was working by the water in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş neighbourhood when he first felt the earthquake. Following the sensation, he and his colleagues hid under the table and waited for the rumbling to strop. During an interview, Halil Taşkın said that he felt like a long time had passed but it was only five seconds or 10 seconds.

According to Mayor Mansur Yavas, the earthquake was also felt 275 miles away (440 km) in the capital of Istanbul, Ankara which shows how powerful the 6.2 magnitude earthquake really was.

Furthermore, officials from the Istanbul Governorship stated that they have not received any reports of earthquake damage as of now. The Authorities continue to scan the city and ask members of the public to not approach any damaged buildings.