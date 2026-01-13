St Kitts and Taiwan schools formalise education agreement

The agreement is intended to support joint projects and cultural exchange between students and teachers in both countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School in Basseterre and Nanshan High School in Zhonghe District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, January 8, aimed at strengthening educational and cultural cooperation between the two institutions.

The purpose of signing the MOU is to strengthen the global ties between the DLDSS St. Kitts and Taiwan’s Nanshan High School in cultural and educational development under the theme of ‘A Collaboration in Academics’. The signing of the MoU was conducted in Hybrid form where the representatives of St. Kitts and Nevis were hosted at DLDSS Campus. The participants from Taiwan attended the signing ceremony through a Zoom Call.

As a result of the MOU, the connection between two institutions will be strengthened and enable the creation of opportunities for the students and teachers, joint projects, collaborative learning initiatives that helps in creating a vast global awareness and cross-cultural understanding.

Andreanna French Principal of the DLDSS signed on behalf of her institution in St Kitts and highlighted the importance of the partnership, which would help in creating a relationship of friendship that connects both institutions across oceans, and also expand the students' exposures.

Nanshan High School, Principal Tsai Ming-Cheng, also expressed his excitement towards the signing of the MOU. He talked about the shared commitment of the both institutions, also mentioning it serves as the bridge between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, students and teachers of both nations will create a long term cooperation.

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas also mentions the positive outcome of the MOU towards the St. Kitts and Nevis international relation, educational partnerships with Taiwan.

Notably, the MoU between St. Kitts and Taiwan opens greater avenues of collaboration and cooperation between the two nations. The students can get an idea of how the cultures of both countries differ from each other.

The officials have further said that the students will be able to better acclimatize themselves to the culture and lifestyle of Taiwan in the event that they want to pursue their higher education in the country.