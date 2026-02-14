St Kitts and Nevis welcomes six cruise ships with more than 5,600 passengers

The vessels included Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky and Silver Ray, while Sea Cloud II and Wind Star also called at the island.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Six cruise ships arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, bringing around over 5000 passengers in one day. The cruise ships including Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky, Silver Ray, Sea Cloud II, Wind Star and Le Bougainville docked at Port Zante.

According to the latest reports, the underwater lounge, Le Bougainville, is known for small port destinations. It arrived with 152 passengers, enhancing the tourism sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to that, the five-deck Sea Cloud II also docked at the Port Zante with 87 passengers and the sailing yacht Wind Star anchored off the coastline with 134 passengers on Thursday.

The ships included Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky and Silver Ray docked at Port Zante on Thursday. The first ship arrived in the country with 2,655 passengers, while the second ship arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis with 1,955 passengers. In addition to that, around 676 cruise passengers arrived aboard Silver Ray respectively.

A total of 5,659 passengers and several crew members arrived at Port Zante, enhancing tourism activities across the country. The passengers provided business to several category workers including taxi drivers, tour operators, restaurateurs and other persons in the industry.

Passengers have shopped through the small business and enterprises, enhancing the experience for the tourists from across the globe. Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume, jewellery on Port Zante. People have also toured several destinations and enhanced their tourism experience.

Tourists have also made their stops at several attractions including Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik Black Rocks. This week, St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed around 17 cruise ships and 24,076 passengers docked at Port Zante. Several private yachts are also expected to dock in the country.