St Kitts and Nevis to welcome 13 inaugural cruise calls, projects to bring 1M passengers in 2025-2026 cruise season

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome 13 inaugural cruise calls for the 2025-2026 cruise season. The season is also projected to bring over one million passengers, reflecting the cruise industry’s growing confidence in the Federation.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson shared the details and noted that the cruise sector of St Kitts and Nevis continues to strengthen partnerships with cruise lines. She said that the country is all set to welcome over 1 million passengers and 2025-2026 will turn into another exciting chapter for making the country a thriving cruise industry.

The MV Grand Princess also docked at Port Zante today to bring visitors to the island nation of St Kitts and Nevis. She expressed delight and noted that these developments reflect continued confidence from airline partners and underscore the increasing demand for travel to St. Kitts.

Airlift Sector

For the airlift sector, American Airlines will maintain daily service from Miami and weekly Saturday service from Charlotte and New York. In addition to that, Double Saturday flights will be provided on November 8 and 15, December 6, February 2026, and April 11 and 29 and August 2026.

The double daily flights from Miami will provide service to St Kitts on December 18, 2025, January 5 and February 12 and April 6, 2026.

Delta Airlines resumed both its Atlanta and the services to John F Kennedy on Saturday 20 and December, 2025. JetBlue will continue its three weekly flights from John F Kennedy and New York. United Airlines also resumes winter service from Newark as it will begin on November 1, 2025.

Air Canada resumes winter service from Toronto which will begin on November 15, 2025 and British Airways will continue from London Gatwick which will provide service for two times weekly. The service will be operated every Tuesday and Saturday, enhancing the airlift sector of St Kitts and Nevis.