Jamaican police engage in 4-hour shootout with Canadian deportee who killed egg vendor 

A recently deported individual got into a heated argument with a street vendor over the price of eggs, leading to insults and curse words.

Jamaica: A Canadian deportee known as Brownman fatally shot a street vendor over price of eggs in Mandeville, Jamaica before engaging with the police and soldiers in a four-hour shootout that shook the entire community. The incident took place on 10th September 2025 after Brownman argued with the street vendor over a $200 price difference while buying eggs.

Brownman who was recently deported from Canada, argued with the street vendor after he paid $1000 for eggs but was told that the price is $1200 for a tray of eggs. Both of them then argued over the same culminating in insult and curse words.

Soon after, Brownman picked out firearm and shot the vendor multiple times. The wounded vendor then tried to flee, crashing his car nearby, however, was later announced dead at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Minutes after, members of the Jamaica Constabulary and Défense Forces unit surrounded Brownman’s apartment on Caledonia Road to make an arrest. A video from the incident, captured by a resident and shared on social media showed Brownman firing loads of bullets over the police from inside his residence. SWAT teams and specialized forces present on scene tried to negotiate with Brownman as well, at one point pleading.

"Mr. Wilson! It is all good. Come out! Surrender! Do not fire at the police anymore! We are not here to do you any harm."

However, the accused refused, forcing the police to call for additional reinforcements. The intense altercation lasted for around four hours, with the neighbourhood under siege as hundreds of rounds echoed through the streets.

Ultimately, the police breached into the apartment, fatally shooting Brownman and ending the hours long standoff. Officers also recovered several weapons, including a hybrid rifle, and large quantities of assorted ammunition. No law enforcement personnel were however injured.

The dramatic violence over the $200 dispute has become one of the most violent showdowns in Mandeville’s recent times. Locals seemed depressed and concerned from the incident sharing their opinions.

A social media user named Camilla Levin wrote, “Jamaica received a lot of deportees from Canada, US & UK. Wow! This deportee had an illegal gun in his apartment. Police should investigate if he's linked to any other shooting or crime in Jamaica.”

However, a resident of Mandeville was also seen applauding the shootout calling it as ‘it was a good shootout’ comparing the gunman’s tactics to that of the military.

“When the only thing i hear just raving the rifle like is in the military you know but it was a good shootout that all i can say because it was police from it make a big history,” he said.