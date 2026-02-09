St. Kitts and Nevis Flag featured in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

Along with St. Kitts and Nevis, several Caribbean and Latin American nations were showcased on stage before over 100 million viewers.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The national flag of St. Kitts and Nevis appeared in one of the biggest TV events “Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half-time show” in the United States on Sunday (February 8, 2026). In a time span of 30 seconds, several flags were seen taken by the representatives or group of dancers towards the stage of the show.

Along with St. Kitts and Nevis, several other Caribbean and Latin American nations have also arrived on the stage in front of over 100 million viewers. The host of the show showcased these flags and lauded the culture of the region in Spanish which is considered one of the biggest shows.

In addition to that, the show also showcased the cultural richness of Puerto Rico, considering it “one big love letter to his native in the country.” The show was of 14 minutes, featuring a list of guests such as Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Karol G and Jessica Alba who were also seen dancing by wearing the cultural clothes of Puerto Rico.

Due to this, the flags of other neighbour countries of the Caribbean were highlighted at the conclusion of the event. During the event, he also promoted the unity of the United States and said, “God Bless America,” before listing nations of Central, South, North and Latin America as dancers carried their flags.

He did the entire show in Spanish language at a Super Bowl half-time show and became the first musician to perform entirely in Spanish. The billboard message also read in English, saying “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” and also held a football at the end of the segment with a message, “Together, We are America.”

In an event, he wore a beige sweater emblazoned with the number 64. He also climbed an electricity pylon, showcasing the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria. He also paid tribute to the people who died in the Hurricane in 2017.