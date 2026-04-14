Saint Lucia to host Ti Tak Sent Lisi Craft Market in Rodney Bay

‘Art and the City 2026’ is part of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, bringing cultural events that turn Castries and other communities into open-air galleries.

Saint Lucia is ready to showcase its creativity as The Rodney Bay strip comes alive with colour, culture and craftsmanship at Ti Tak Sent Lisi – Craft and Souvenir Market. The event will go on for 2 days straight at Rodney Bay Strip. The event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, 7th May till Friday, 8th May, 2026. On both these days the event will start from 10:00 in the morning and will go about 6:00 in the evening.

This event is brought by ‘Art and the City 2026’, which offers dynamic and immersive cultural experience and is an integral component of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival. Through various events, they help transform Castries and other communities into vibrant and open air galleries.

The events organised by ‘Art and the City 2026’ helps to showcase local, regional and international talent through theater, music, film, visual arts and fashion.

This event will be a vibrant celebration of the talent of Saint Lucians, where every art piece will tell a story and every corner will be filled with the spirit of Saint Lucia.

Ti Tak Sent Lisi – Craft and Souvenir Market will display all kinds of art and craft pieces, such as handmade jewellery, authentic handmade crafts, unique souvenirs, bold fashion, paintings, sculptures, pottery and a lot more. Along with all the creativity brought to life there will be a lively, immersive atmosphere with live cultural performances and pure vibes.

A call for participation was released by ‘Art and the City 2026’ on Friday, 10th April, 2026. A QR code was given, where the people who wanted to participate and show their creativity were supposed to register for the event. All the details needed to be filled alongside it was mentioned that all the fees must be paid at the office of the CDF Barnard's Hill, Castries.

The participation will be deemed confirmed on payment of registration and logistical fees. The deadline for registration is Saturday, 25th April, 2026. The fee for the registration including full tent is $450 and for registration including half tent is $300.