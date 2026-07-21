PM Terrance Drew welcomes students to Project L.E.A.D. Programme

The six-week internship places high school and first-year college students in government ministries, giving them practical experience in public service, governance and policy development.

Basseterre, St. Kitts: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew officially welcomed the newest cohort of participants in Project L.E.A.D. (Leadership, Engagement, Aspiration, Development) during a reception at Government Headquarters. The six week internship program equips high school and first year college students with hands-on experience in governance, public policy and civil leadership.

During an engaging welcome session, Prime Minister Terrance Drew spoke directly with the students about the responsibilities of public service and the vital role young citizens play in national development.

“Youngesters are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but they are also the leaders of today,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “The youth carry the responsibility and talent needed to take our country very far.”

Unlike traditional observational programs, Project L.E.A.D. matches each participant with a government ministry or department aligned specifically with their individual career ambitions, ranging from public health to financial planning.

This approach serves three strategic goals:

Demystifying Governance: Pulling back the curtain on daily civil service operations so students see how policies are designed and executed.

Skill Acquisition: Developing essential administrative, communication, and decision-making skills under direct civil service mentorship.

Succession Planning: Creating an active pipeline of civic-minded talent prepared to support future national development.

“It is crucial for our upcoming generation to understand how the nation is run from the inside,” Prime Minister Drew added. “When young people see the dedication required in public service, they become active drivers of positive change rather than passive observers.”

The initiative, managed through the Office of the Prime Minister under Permanent Secretary Naeemah Hazelle, bridges classroom learning with real-world public service. By immersing students directly into daily workplace routines, the program ensures participants leave with practical experience and a clearer picture of public administration.

Following their orientation with the Prime Minister, the new cohort has officially begun their assignments across various government departments.