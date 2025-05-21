Dominica makes waves: Ranks as top snorkeling destination

Dominica's Ministry of Tourism shared the information on its official Facebook page, inviting people to explore the island's stunning water-based attractions.

Dominica is named as one of the top destinations in the world for snorkeling. In a report by Condé Nast Traveler which is a leading travel magazine, the Island was ranked at number 23 out of 41 “Best Snorkeling Destinations in the World.” The small island nation, Dominica was ranked higher than well known locations like Bora Bora, Hawaii, and Scotland.

The Natural Beauty of Dominica

Dominica, situated in the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean is known for its raw natural beauty. The island is home to dense rainforests, active volcanoes, and warm coastal waters. What makes Dominica a special destination for snorkelers is the mix of marine life and volcanic activity.

One of such destination is the Champagne Reef which has volcanic gases which rise through the sea floor thus creating bubbles like that of champagne. Also at the very top is Douglas Bay which is home to many colorful fish and sea creatures.

Also, Dominica has a unique offer of swimming with sperm whales. The island is the home to the world’s first sperm whale reserve which covers 300 square miles. Moreover, Dominica is one of the few places on Earth where one can legally go snorkeling right by these giant whales.

List of “Best Snorkeling Destinations in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler

In the list, the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji took the lead, followed by Belize and Sipadan from Malaysia. The list of the “Best Snorkeling Destinations in the World” by Condé Nast Traveler is as mentioned down below:-