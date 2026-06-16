PM Terrance Drew meets EU official to advance cooperation and sustainable development

Talks in Brussels focused on climate action, renewable energy and economic reform, as both sides signalled stronger EU-Caribbean cooperation ahead of upcoming engagements.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, met with Salvador Pinto de France, Senior Adviser for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean within the European Commission, during a high-level diplomatic visit to Brussels.

The meeting forms part of the Federation’s ongoing efforts to deepen international cooperation and accelerate its Sustainable Island transition.

Discussion centred on fortifying the trilateral relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean community, (CARICOM) and the European Union (EU) both empathised with the value of collective dialogue to tackle shared global challenges, streamline international cooperation, and promote sustainable economic growth across Europe and the Caribbean.

A central focus of the dialogue was identifying cooperative frameworks for regional development. Key sectors identified for enhanced collaboration include:

Climate Action: Driving resilience initiatives against environmental vulnerabilities.

Renewable Energy: Partnering on green infrastructure to transition away from fossil fuels.

Innovation: Fostering technical and digital expansion in agriculture and local industries.

The Prime Minister Drew briefed the EU representative on robust structural changes to the Federation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program. He highlighted major security overhauls and enhanced regulatory oversight designed to maintain the program's integrity and meet international compliance standards.

In alignment with his administration's economic strategy, Dr. Drew outlined the Federation's active blueprint to build a more resilient economy by systematically lowering its fiscal reliance on CBI revenues. This shift is being driven by direct sovereign investments into four foundational pillars:

Tourism: Expanding experiential and sustainable travel markets.

Agriculture: Enhancing food security through technological integration.

Technology: Scaling modern digital services and infrastructure.

Sustainable Energy: Harnessing geothermal and solar potentials.

Both parties closed the session by reaffirming their commitment to regular, high level diplomatic engagement. The meeting sets a collaborative foundation for EU Caribbean policy agreements, aligned shared properties ahead of the upcoming international summit.