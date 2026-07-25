Death Toll in MV Barima Disaster Increases to 73 as Search Continues

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said technical teams are working to reposition the sunken MV Barima while search-and-recovery operations continue, with 69 of the 73 victims now identified by their families.

Guyana: Two additional bodies have been recovered, bringing the confirmed death toll in the MV Barima tragedy to 73.

Authorities continue search and recovery operations as the government works to ensure a safe and dignified conclusion to the disaster.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips also disclosed that technical teams are continuously working on repositioning the vessel as part of the broader recovery efforts.

“While search-and-recovery operations remain ongoing, technical teams continue to work on repositioning the MV Barima as part of the broader recovery effort,” the Prime Minister said.

Of the 73 bodies recovered to date, 69 have been positively identified by their families. Authorities continue to support relatives affected by the tragedy and maintain efforts to account for all those who were aboard.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 18, when the vessel left the port of Georgetown to reach Port Kaituma. The vessel capsized near Iron Punt which is about seven miles offshore. A distress call was received at 11:01 p.m. local time before the tragedy occurred.

The location of the MV Barima vessel was determined on Monday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. by a fisherman named Haresh Singh and his team. After the discovery by the fisherman, sonar scanners confirmed that MV Barima was lying on the seabed. The sonar scanners were operated by maritime survey companies VEHSI and Exxon Mobil support vessels. The mission was then converted to a dive recovery operation.

The vessel’s captain and at least one other crew member have been arrested after testing positive for narcotics. PM Phillips also said earlier that an investigation into potential institutional failure has been launched.

He said that anyone found guilty of negligence or security breach and misconduct will face legal action.

In support of the ongoing operations, international assistance has also been deployed to speed up Guyana's recovery efforts. Search-and-rescue teams, specialized military divers, and maritime assets from Trinidad and Tobago, France, and Brazil are working together with the local authorities to help in underwater recovery and aerial searches at the wreck site. As the country seeks to bring a swift and dignified closure to the tragedy.