NGOs urge PM Gaston Browne to reject commercial whaling at IWC70

Local environmental groups warned that supporting commercial whaling could harm Antigua and Barbuda's international reputation and urged the government to ensure its position reflects the interests of its people.

Antigua and Barbuda: Environmental groups and conservationists are urging Prime Minister Gaston Browne not to support the resumption of commercial whaling at this year's International Whaling Commission (IWC) meeting. An alliance of local NGOs has written to the Prime Minister, calling on the government to oppose any proposal to resume whale hunting.

Antigua and Barbuda has been backing its ally Japan, which wants to lift a four-decade ban on commercial whaling at the biennial IWC.

In the 2022 and 2024 meetings, Antigua and Barbuda not only voted in favour of whaling but also submitted resolutions to open formal debate on the topic. This has attracted the attention of NGOs and conservationists across the country.

The NGOs’ sent the letter to PM Browne earlier this week. The letter was sent days before this year’s resolution was to be submitted. IWC70 is taking place in Hobart, Australia, from September 27 to October 2.

In the letter, the NGOs have praised the government’s commitment to boosting climate resilience on the global stage. This also includes last month’s Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo.

It further says that the NGOs are concerned that the development assistance that is being provided by Japan also carries an expectation. Japan expects Antigua and Barbuda to support the resumption of commercial whaling. Japan also wants the country to oppose whale conservation measures at the IWC.

The letter also says that the country has received more than US $200 million in fisheries infrastructure and aid from Japan over the last 20 years.

According to a survey carried out by the Antigua & Barbuda Ocean Trust, two-thirds of local residents have opposed commercial whaling. Some also believe that if the country supports whaling, it will damage its international population.

They said that Antigua and Barbuda has consistently worked towards sustainable development and conservation. And the country is highly affected by climate change. The NGOs suggested that the country should ensure that the side they choose in international environmental discussions should not be influenced by international allies. The country’s position in these discussions should reflect the wishes and needs of the citizens.

“Healthy cetacean populations contribute to resilient marine ecosystems, support our growing nature-based tourism sector, and reflect our international commitments to marine biodiversity,” the letter said further.

At last, the letter concluded by urging PM Browne’s government to engage with the local groups of the country openly. The government should ensure that the country's position “reflects the interest of its people.” The government should protect its standing on the international stage. As the country is preparing to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in November.