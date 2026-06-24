PM Skerrit welcomes New Zealand High Commissioner Linda Te Puni to Dominica

The meeting followed the presentation of credentials and focused on expanding cooperation in renewable energy, climate resilience and sustainable development initiatives.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit formally welcomed New Zealand's new High Commissioner to Dominica, Linda Charlotte Te Puni on Monday, June 22. This came following the presentation of her credentials to Her Excellency the President, D.A.H, on Friday.

The Prime Minister took to Facebook to share images of his meeting with the High Commissioner with the caption, “I welcomed New Zealand's new High Commissioner to Dominica, Her Excellency Linda Charlotte Te Puni, following the presentation of her credentials to Her Excellency the President on Friday.”

He further shared that an exchange discussing common areas of interest between the countries also took place, “We had a productive discussion on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between our two countries as Dominica continues to advance its sustainable development agenda.”

This comes after the ceremonial receipt of Letters of Credence from New Zealand's newly accredited High Commissioner to Dominica, Linda Charlotte Te Puni by Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica was held at the State House, Roseau in the Saint George Parish.

The government acknowledged the development online and noted that, “This partnership has helped and will continue to advance geothermal exploration and position the country for the next stage of development; as Renewable Energy and Climate-Smart Agriculture remain a major area of cooperation between Dominica and New Zealand.”

Over the years, Dominica’s partnership with New Zealand has supported cooperation in renewable energy to secure long-term energy security benefits. This includes the proposal of a potential 10-megawatt (MW) Geothermal Power Plant in Laudat with the provision of approximately US$2 million in technical assistance and expertise towards this high-stakes national project by New Zealand.

This project aims to reduce the energy dependence of Dominica and insulate the citizens from the perils of fluctuating global fuel prices. Being a pioneer in Geothermal energy, New Zealand can contribute significantly towards Dominica’s future plans to transition towards cleaner, more sustainable sources of energy.

Another critical area of co-operation is the Climate-Smart Agriculture as both countries face climate vulnerabilities. Endeavours aimed at improving agricultural practices such as water-proof farming projects, enhancing post-harvest handling, supporting agricultural marketing, and empowering women and youth within the agricultural sector are a part of this initiative.

PM Skerrit also mentioned, “I look forward to working closely with High Commissioner Te Puni to deepen our partnership in areas of mutual interest and benefit.”

The growing partnership between Dominica and New Zealand has also delivered tangible benefits to vulnerable communities in Dominica via New Zealand’s assistance provided through New Zealand's High Commission Fund to support community-based initiatives, projects aimed at improving disaster preparedness in schools as well as initiatives supporting the livelihoods of indigenous rural women.

This comes amidst New Zealand's cooperation with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre which has aided strengthening volcanic monitoring, improving hazard preparedness and supporting the development of resources that enhance Dominica’s ability to protect its citizens.