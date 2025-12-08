Montpelier Nevis featured in New York Times’ list of best hotels for next Caribbean vacations

St Kitts and Nevis: The Montpelier Nevis has been named in New York Times’ list of 5 new and renewed hotels for Caribbean vacation. In a recently published article, a US-based publication outlined five best hotels of the region, saying that the resort of the Nevis is considered a perennial favourite for travellers who like a relaxed escape.

The New York Times shed light on the offerings of the resort, citing that it is the only resort with 52 rooms and villas and all of them are nearly set along Deadman’s Beach. In addition to that, the beach also featured expanded terraces, glass doors that look out to sea views and hand-finished stucco walls.

It has also included two villas, one with 5,000 square feet of living space and the other with 22,000 square feet of living space. These villas come with private pools and the marina has been transformed into a modern yacht club which is capable of docking ships up to 200 feet. It is also equipped with a pool, pickleball, bocce courts, a bar and grill and a boutique.

The New York Times outlined that the resort also included a 10,000-square-foot spa which offers the wellness program. It also offers seven treatment rooms, an oceanfront hydrotherapy pool and yoga classes. Despite all these things, Peter Island has also included five beaches that are easily accessible to guests and only 300 of the island’s 1,800 acres have been developed.

In order to book the resort in Nevis, the travellers will have to pay $1,000 per night. According to the New York Times, the Caribbean vacation offers enduring allure in the sunlight shining on turquoise water and whitewashed verandas.

Besides this hotel, other Caribbean resorts that were featured in the list of New York Times included, the Potlatch Club of the Bahamas, Six Senses La Segesse of Grenada, Hermitage Bay of Antigua and Peter Island Resort of the British Virgin Islands.