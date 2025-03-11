What is Sodium Cyanide? Why this is a concern after North Sea ship collision

An oil tanker and cargo vessel collided in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday, burning both the ships and causing a huge blast and damage. According to reports, approximately 30 people have been rescued so far, and one person is missing to which a search probe has been launched.

The accident involved a Stena Immaculate, which is a US-flagged oil and chemical tanker, which was going towards Hull after departing from a Greek port. The other ship was a Portuguese Flagged, Solong container vessel heading towards Grangemouth to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Investigations revealed that the US’s Stena Immaculate was carrying jet fuel while sailing, however, the Portuguese Solong was carrying 15 containers of Sodium Cyanide. This has further sparked questions among netizens about the transportation of chemicals and their effect on the environment.

What is Sodium Cyanide?

Sodium Cyanide is a white colored, water-soluble solid substance, which is a highly toxic substance. It is considered one of the most rapidly acting poisons of all known so far. It inhibits the usual respiration process and affects the mitochondrial cytochrome oxidase, which hence blocks electron transport and decreased oxygen utilization, ultimately causing the death of the individual.

Sodium Cyanide, although one of the most toxic substances, has many industrial uses including electroplating, and cyanide mining.

Environmental damage from Sodium Cyanide

While the authorities are currently estimating the environmental damage this collision may have caused, it is being stated that the jet fuel has a high boiling point, which means it will evaporate slowly and is less toxic. The jet fuel seems to have burnt from the collision as the pictures show a huge flame of fire.

On the other hand, the authorities have mentioned that there is no clear evidence of if Sodium Cyanide has entered the water or not. According to the professor of environmental toxicology from Leeds University, Alastair Hay, there is high risk that hydrogen Cyanide gas might have been produced if sodium cyanide came in contact with water. This would ultimately cause severe risk to all those present for the rescue.