Missing American Tourist Travis Wyant found dead in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: The search for the missing American tourist Travis Wyant ended in tragedy after his dead body was discovered near the waters in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia. The discovery was made by the police force at around 10:00 am on Tuesday morning.

The police officials have confirmed that the family of Wyant and close allies along with the US embassy have been informed about the tragic discovery. They have further assured that a thorough investigation will also be conducted surrounding the incident to find out the exact cause of Wyant's death.

Wyant, a 35-year-old resident of Grayson, Georgia was last seen leaving his hotel room on Sunday evening, however he failed to come back and make a check out to leave for USA. When he also missed his flight the next day, the authorities immediately launched a thorough investigation with family and the US embassy aiding the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

While the investigation regarding the circumstances revolving his death continue, it remains unclear if he died out of foulplay or drowning.

