Trinidad Government silent as TTDF moves to full operational readiness

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was placed on its highest state of operational readiness, a State One Alert level with all soldiers and coast guard officers ordered to report to their respective bases on Friday early morning. While the authorities have not yet confirmed the exact motive behind that, speculations have been growing that the step was taken considering the rising tensions between US and Venezuela.

A memo was circulated on Friday which informed the TTDF officers of a state one alert level, a classification reserved for situations requiring full mobilization and immediate response capability. According to regional media outlet, the Express, every soldier was asked to report and be on base by 6:00 pm with a general muster set for 6:30 pm.

The media outlet further confirmed that troops have been returning to the country’s four main military bases including Cumuto, La Romaine, Chaguaramas, and Long Circular while coast guard officers are assembling at Staubles Bay, Galeota Point, and the Cedros Security complex.

The memo ordered the soldiers on resettlement, pre-retirement or sick leave to remain at their official residences on standby while members on annual leave have also been told to stay available until further orders. A high-level meeting of TTDF leadership including the commanding officer of the Regiment, staff sergeants and battalion commanders was also convened at around 11:00 am and wrapped up by early afternoon.

Defence Minister refuses to answer questions on Military Assembly

When asked about a question in the parliament regarding reports of the military assembly, Defence minister of Trinidad, Wayne Sturge refused to answer invoking Standing Order 27(1)(g) which allows a minister to decline answering a question if they believe doing so would be ‘contrary to the public interest’.

Increased Military activity between US and Venezuela

While no official confirmation has been made yet, defence authorities indicateed that the alert was followed by an increased US military activity off the coasts of Venezuela. The military tensions between the two nations have been rising for a while now as US carried out multiple strikes in the Caribbean waters near Venezuela as part of their mission to target drug traffickers across the region.

Officials have said that the measure was precautionary and not an indication of an immediate conflict but a strategic readiness exercise. However, residents and locals across Trinidad have been citing their concerns and remain worried about this shocking development.