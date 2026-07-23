LIAT Air seeks to keep fares stable despite rising global jet fuel prices

LIAT Air says it is absorbing much of the recent increase in jet fuel costs to limit fare hikes, while continuing to expand regional routes and improve connectivity across the Caribbean.

LIAT Air is seeking to limit fare increases despite a significant rise in global fuel costs. The airline is bearing much of the additional expense to keep the regional travel as affordable as possible.

Chief Operating Officer Obiukwu Mbanuzuo explained during an interview, that jet fuel prices have increased by approximately 50 percent due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He said that the airline is trying to remain competitive while continuing to serve passengers across the Caribbean.

Mbanuzuo said that fuel is one of the biggest expenses for any airline, and the recent increase has put financial pressure on most of the airlines operating across the region. He said that despite these challenges, LIAT Air has been working to not pass the full cost increase on the passengers. The airline is bearing much of the higher operating costs to avoid putting all the financial pressure on the customers. This will help the customers who rely on regional air travel for business, tourism and family connections.

The airline is expanding its network even after the challenging environment. On July 14, LIAT launched its direct service between Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The flight now operates twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It provides a new direct link between the French Caribbean and Jamaica. LIAT airline’s long term goal is to increase the service to daily flights as demand is increasing.

The inaugural flight was welcomed at Sangster International Airport by Jamaican tourism officials and local representatives. They described the route as another step toward enhancing connectivity across the region.

Mbanuzou also answered questions about service to Barbuda. He said that LIAT’s current fleet consists mainly of 56-seat aircraft. But, these aircrafts are larger than what is needed for the short Antigua-to-Barbuda sector. They are less fuel-efficient for such a route.

Which is why the airline is trying to acquire smaller aircraft that would be better for Barbuda operations and improve efficiency on the service.