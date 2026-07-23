Julien Alfred Says Olympic Success Made Her Lose Sight of Herself

The Saint Lucian sprint star said the pressure of carrying her nation's expectations caused her to forget her own journey, prompting her to reconnect with the purpose that first drove her into athletics.

Saint Lucian sprinter, Julien Alfred has offered one of her most personal reflections since becoming an Olympic champion. She revealed that the pressure of carrying a nation’s hopes led her to lose sight of the person behind the success.

In an emotional interview, Alfred said that she is now focused on reconnecting with the determination that first inspired her to leave home and pursue her dream.

I want to make my people proud, and sometimes I put so much pressure on myself to make them proud that I forgot about Julien. I forgot about the sacrifices that I've made to get to this point, Alfred said.

She reflected on the journey that transformed a young athlete from Saint Lucia into one of the world’s fastest women.

Leaving my home at 14 and coming over here and, you know, going to Jamaica and then going to the US by myself. I think I have to go back to trusting Julien and why I started doing this in the first place and why I left St. Lucia in the first place.

Alfred left her family as a teenager to continue her athletic development first in Jamaica and then later in the United States. All her sacrifices led her to a journey that eventually saw her become Saint Lucia’s first Olympic gold medalist. Her journey inspired countless young athletes across the Caribbean.

Looking back on her career, Alfred acknowledged that success also brought expectations that she never thought of.

And I think along the way I turned it into listening to everybody else and doing it for them instead of doing it for Julien. And I think I'm just coming back to that girl who left her home and knowing her why and knowing why she left in the first place, she said.

She made these comments recently in Glasgow 2026’s Generation Glasgow series. She explained that becoming an Olympic champion has changed her perspective of success. Alfred said that she now understands that sporting careers are rarely straightforward and believes it is important to be honest about the setbacks. She believes that hardships and personal struggles are something that shape elite athletes.

Previously, she also spoke about losing her father in 2013, admitting that grief caused her to step away from athletics. But, childhood coach Cuthbert Modeste encouraged her to return to the sport. Alfred also revealed that financial challenges during her childhood strengthened her determination to succeed. She saw athletics as a way to improve her own life along with her family’s.

Alfred continues to deliver outstanding performances on the track, despite the immense pressure that she experiences after global success.

She recently claimed Diamond League victories in Monaco and London by defeating 200 metres champion Gabby Thomas in London. Yet beyond the medals and victories, Alfred’s latest comments point towards a deeper mission. By sharing her hardships and emotional challenges behind her success, she wants to remind others that achieving greatness begins with staying true to the reasons that sparked the dream in the first place.