Tobago: Father of Angelica Jogie demands justice over jet ski death

Nearly a month after seven-year-old Angelica Jogie died in a jet ski accident at Pigeon Point, her father says no charges have been filed and urges authorities to act.

Trinidad and Tobago: Nearly a month after seven-year-old Angelica Jogie died in a jet ski accident at Pigeon Point, Tobago, her father, Arnold Jogie, says no action has been taken against the operator. He says his family feels justice is being delayed and is calling on authorities to act.

Arnold Jogie has shown his frustration and disappointment as no charges have yet been put upon the jet ski authorities. This has been done despite there being an eyewitness to the incident. The eyewitness alleged that the jet ski operator entered a designated bathing zone before crashing into the family.

Arnold Jogie said, “We’re angry about that. Why is it taking so long? Why are they trying to save this guy.” He further questioned, “We are starting to get suspicious. Do they want to sweep it under the carpet? I don’t know.”

Arnold mentioned that the response from the police authorities have brought little comfort to his mourning family. He said, “Yes, yes, we feel we are being denied justice.”

Arnold urged the authorities to act decisively. He also insisted that many people had witnessed what had happened on that day. “Do their job properly and put this guy to justice because everybody saw that he did wrong. Why should you save him? We want justice,” he added.

On 8th April, 2026 Angelica was killed while she was on a vacation with her relatives. As per the reports the child was bathing with her family members inside a marked safe swimming area at Pigeon Point when a jet ski allegedly breached the zone and struck them. Everyone including Angelica, her parents and an uncle of hers were hit in the collision.

The autopsy report showed that Angelica died from multiple traumatic injuries, particularly to the head.

The 32-year-old suspect was taken by the police authorities hours after the incident from his Canaan home but he was later released due to pending investigations.

Senior Superintendent Rodhill Kirk mentioned before that the police were continuing interviews with witnesses and gathering evidence before seeking advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Kirk also said that the accuracy of investigation will not be compromised for speed in this matter.

This tragedy sparked national outrage and called for stricter regulation of jet ski operations and marine policing in Tobago.