International Film Production to begin in St. Kitts and Nevis in June 2026

The government has signed an MoU with Nigeria, bringing global film projects to the country and creating opportunities for local creatives and the tourism sector.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The international film production is all set to begin in St. Kitts and Nevis in June 2026 following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has taken place with Nigeria. The memorandum will bring film production to the country, positioning it as a hub for the creative economy.

Speaking during a press conference, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced that they signed the MoU for movies to start filming in June 2026. He said, “The MoU is now in the process of being rolled out as well and this is a tangible outcome for our creatives to benefit."

Recently, Dr Drew visited Nigeria for the Afro-Caribbean Investment Summit which was held from March 23 to 28, 2026. It was considered a platform for deliberate, strategic and results-driven engagement that was held between the Caribbean and African nations.

In addition to that, the 2026th edition of the Afri-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIV) will be held at the end of July. The forum will consist of several CARICOM and African leaders along with the stakeholders from the Afreximbank and other investors and partners.

PM Drew added that the month of July will be one of the busiest months despite being the lowest tourism month. Due to the delegation that will be coming to St. Kitts and Nevis will bring several chances of employment and other tourism inflows for the country.

He said that the forum will have a great economic impact for the tourism industry of St. Kitts and Nevis. “But in addition to that, you'll be bringing heavy hitters and investors from across the world looking for opportunities. This is a direct deliverable by this government as well.”

He said that they did it in Nigeria, and they are bringing it to St. Kitts and Nevis in a bigger way so that they can have more exposure.