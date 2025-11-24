“I Will Shoot You”: Senator Amery Browne, Family Receive Online Death Threats 

Browne said that he expects the authorities to conduct a robust and swift action in response to the threats.

Trinidad’s opposition senator, Amery Browne has claimed that he along with his family has been receiving online threats. Browne confirmed that he has filed a police complaint citing security concerns emphasizing that he has never experienced anything like this before.

“I have made a full report to the Police Service based on online death threats made against me and members of my family in the form of specific comments on my Facebook wall. I have been involved in the active politics of Trinidad and Tobago since 2007 and have never experienced anything like this. I am treating the issue very seriously,” Browne claimed in his Facebook post.

Browne said that he expects the authorities to conduct a robust and swift action in response to the threats. Some of the comments highlighted by the senator as offensive included one from a person named Garvin Seegobin who wrote, “Anytime I see u public I go walk up to yuh and shoot yuh in your head.”

The user notably made multiple comments targeting Browne as in another comment he wrote, “I going wait outside parliament when I see yuh I go shoot u.” In another comment he made, the user targeted Browne’s children, “I go send men to kill your children.”

While police officials have launched an investigation into this case, netizens have been extending their opinions and voicing up for the arrest of the individual considering him as a national threat.

Ronald Jaggernauth a user on Facebook wrote, “Whomever sent those threats, I hope they are dealt with expeditiously and given the maximum penalty of the law ... all who make death threats or wish death upon any members of the public or parliament officials should be dealt with severely.”

Another user named Mark John said, “Every instance of threats online or otherwise should be treated seriously. TTPS needs to continue to make an example of these people. They might think they can hide behind fake profiles, but the internet always leaves a trail.”

“Am not pnm, but this is madness, why threaten the man and his kid's life, i hope d culprit is caught soon,” wrote Marilyn Pantin on Facebook.