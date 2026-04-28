Shark sighting causes panic at Antigua’s Ffryes Beach

The marine animal was seen moving slowly near the shallows, prompting swimmers to exit the water in panic.

Antigua and Barbuda: A shark was spotted near the beachfront at Ffryes Beach on the west coast of Antigua on Sunday, 26th April, 2026. This sudden incident caused panic among the people at the beach as everyone ran to save their lives.

A shark was spotted near the beachfront at Ffryes Beach on the west coast of Antigua on Sunday, April 26, 2026, causing swimmers to rush to shore in a mix of shock and excitement.

The shark was seen near the coast by the people who went to enjoy the sea with their families on Sunday.

Some of the eyewitnesses said that the marine animal was seen moving slowly just beyond the shallows which in turn created a havoc like situation and prompted many swimmers to quickly exit the water. On the contrary, other people who stood at a safe distance, watched the unusual scene from afar.

One of the beachgoers said that the scene was frightening at first, as no one expected to see a shark that close. He further mentioned, it was an interesting experience as many people were pointing, recording, trying to find out the species.

During the incident many people accumulated near the shoreline and took out their mobile phone to record videos and capture photographs. At the same time many people took caution and called for swimmers further out to return to the shore.

No injuries were reported and the sharks eventually moved away from the coastline without causing any harm.

Although shark sightings are rare in local waters, as per the marine experts, such strange encounters can occur specifically in the areas where fish activity is excessive.

It has been advised by the authorities of Antigua that if a situation like this occurs then the beachgoers need to stay calm and avoid any sudden movements. The swimmers are supposed to exit the water safely if a shark is seen nearby.

This incident became the talk of the town and it acted as a reminder to the unpredictable nature of marine life just beyond the shoreline.