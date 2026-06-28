Fresh 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Venezuela as Rescue Efforts Continue After Twin Quakes

The latest earthquake was felt across northern Venezuela as rescue teams continued searching for survivors following the devastating twin earthquakes that killed more than 900 people.

Venezuela: Another earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck Venezuela two days after the massive destruction caused by two powerful back-to-back earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude. The quakes killed more than 900 people while the search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The country has suffered massive damage, dozens of buildings have collapsed, subway stations destroyed, and the major international airport is also shut down.

The latest tremor struck the northern coast of Venezuela on June 26, Friday in the afternoon. The 4.9 quake was felt in areas including Caracas and Maracay as reported by the seismic monitoring officials and witnesses.

National and International Rescue teams are continuing their search for survivors and missing relatives in collapsed buildings while the authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage.

The death toll from the twin quakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week has already risen to 920 while officials warn that it could continue to rise further after the latest tremor.

Venezuela is receiving assistance with search and rescue operations from international partners to swiftly respond to what is being said as Venezuela’s most destructive earthquake events in recent history.

This disaster has shaken the residents not just physically but emotionally as they are dealing with fear, uncertainty, and aftershocks. In this fear-stricken situation, more than two dozen rescue teams are either already in Venezuela or are preparing to arrive.

According to the United Nations, around 1,000 emergency responders from 25 search and rescue teams were deployed. The UN announced plans to deploy two warships, transport aircraft and helicopters while also providing $150 million in humanitarian assistance.

The International Organisation for Migration estimated that up to 6.76 million people, including 2 million residents in Caracas could be affected by the disaster.

In badly hit areas like Catia La Mar, the residents gathered together for basic supplies including food and water. Some families turned public places into temporary shelters in an effort to help the affected people.

This latest tremor has incited more fear among the residents as search and rescue operations continue. The national and international forces have joined hands to provide immediate and effective relief to the citizens of Venezuela.