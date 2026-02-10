Dominica to Welcome Over 15,000 Cruise Passengers in a Busy Week of Maritime Activity

On February 11, Dominica will host four cruise ships, including MV Jewel of the Seas and MV Seabourn Ovation, bringing a combined total of 6,118 passengers.

Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism has announced this week’s cruise tourism schedule with Dominica expecting over 15,000 passengers and 13 cruise vessels at its ports.

Dominica is set to welcome a busy week of cruise activity from the 9th to 14th of February 2026. Throughout the week, 13 cruise vessels are scheduled to arrive in the country where the island’s ports in Roseau, Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits will welcome a total of 15,402 passengers

The cruise schedule commenced yesterday, 9th of February, with the arrival of 4 ships in the Nature Island. The four cruise vessels, MV Enchanted Princess, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer and MV Wind Spirit, brought a total of 4,156 cruise passengers, marking the highest visitor count for the week. MV Enchanted Princess will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port

Today, the Nature Island will see the arrival of SY Sea Cloud II at 7:00 in the morning. This vessel will bring 300 passengers at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth and will later depart at around 10:00 in the night.

Cruise activity continues Wednesday, February 11, where Dominica is expecting the arrival of two ships, MV Jewel of the Seas and MS Nautica. Together, the two ships will bring 3,326 passengers—2,496 carried by MV Jewel of the Seas docking at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and the remaining 830 aboard the MS Nautica docking at Woodbridge Bay Port.

MV AIDAblu and MV Seabourn Ovation will arrive on February 11, occupying the same docks. MV AIDAblu will bring 2,192 visitors while MV Seabourn Ovation will carry 600, bringing a combined total of 2,792 tourists who will spend the day in Nature Island, contributing to the local tourism economy.

On February 13, three vessels—MV Viking Sea, MV Seven Seas Splendor and SY Seadream III—are scheduled to call port at Woodbridge Bay Port, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. The three ships will deliver 1,934 passengers altogether.

The week will close on Sunday, 14th of February, with the arrival of MV Mein Schiff 2, bringing 2,894 tourists at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth where the cruise passengers will spend the day of love in the country’s capital.