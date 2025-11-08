Dominica to raise minimum wages starting December 2025

Speaking at the 44th Independence celebration, PM Skerrit announced that the wage increase will empower citizens and boost their trust in the government.

Roseau, Dominica: A new national minimum wage is all set to take effect in Dominica on December 1, 2025, as announced by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. It will be implemented to celebrate the upcoming activities for the Christmas Season as the government is looking forward to assisting the citizens financially.

Speaking at the 44th Independence celebration, PM Skerrit announced the decision and added that the step will empower citizens and boost their confidence and trust in the government. Cabinet has also received the report of the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee and now the government will host consultations with employers, trade unions and other stakeholders to finalize the new rates.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit called it an important step to ensure their commitment to fairness, dignity and shared prosperity. The step will also ensure that every worker in Dominica receives compensation for their labour so that they could celebrate Christmas with happy faces.

The last adjustments in the minimum wages have been made in 2021 when the increment was announced in different categories. The categories included unskilled labourers, agricultural workers and security guards received hikes in their wages across Dominica.

The upcoming report and review will feature new principles as it is aimed at strengthening the purchasing power of the workers. The new minimum wages will be aligned with current economic realities, aiming to empower the local workers of Dominica.

PM Skerrit also mentioned that the decision to increase the minimum wages comes at a time of salary increases for public officers. He said that there will be new openings in different fields of the government including teaching staff and other public officers.

“Salary increases and other adjustments form part of our commitment to reward hard work of the workers and strengthen the public services,” said the prime minister.

He further noted that the aim of the increase in the minimum wages is to provide fair compensation to the workers for their labour. The initiative is considered the belief of the government in equity and dignity of the people of Dominica.

Beyond this, PM Skerrit announced the expansion of Clear Harbour in Dominica.