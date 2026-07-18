Dominica Launches Goûté Domnik National Culinary Festival Celebrating Creole Cuisine

Running from July 19 to 26, Goûté Domnik will feature Restaurant Week, a One Pot Challenge and fixed-price menus as Dominica promotes its Creole cuisine, local ingredients and culinary tourism.

Roseau, Dominica: Goute Domnik - Taste of Dominica has been officially launched to be held from July 19 to 26, 2026 to celebrate the rich culinary heritage and culture.

The inaugural, week-long festival is designed to showcase Dominica’s rich culinary heritage, support local agriculture, and position the “Nature Island” as a premier destination for food travellers.

Taking its name from the local Kweyol phrase meaning “taste Dominica,” the celebration invites both residents and visitors to explore authentic Creole flavors, fresh native ingredients, and deep-rooted island traditions.

At the heart of the festival is Restaurant Week, running from July 19 to 26. Participating dining spots across the island, including high-end resort restaurants, popular local diners, and seaside bistros, will offer specially curated fixed price menus across three distinct pricing tiers:

Island Bite: Priced at XCD $60.

Creole Delight: Priced at XCD $120.

Taste of Nature: Priced at XCD $200.

For those looking for a casual dining experience, the festival also features budget-friendly “Eat Local” plates priced below XCD $60. Organisers hope the structured pricing encourages diners to step outside their comfort zones, try new restaurants, and sample unique Creole dishes made from fresh, locally sourced farm and sea ingredients.

To make the week even more engaging, the DDA has introduced the official Goute Domnik Food Guide. Diners can collect stamps in their guides as they eat their way around the island, with the most active participants eligible to win special prizes.

In addition to the restaurant offerings, the festival will celebrate Dominica’s grassroots cooking traditions with the “Friendly One Pot Challenge” on Sunday, July 19, in Layou.

This lively, open-air competition will bring together local chefs, home cooks, and community groups. Teams will go head-to-head to see who can create the most delicious and creative one-pot dish, utilising native root vegetables, fresh herbs, and traditional cooking techniques. The event is designed to celebrate Dominica’s unique flavors while fostering community pride and offering visitors a chance to interact directly with local culinary enthusiasts.

The launch of Goute Domnik comes at a time when food has become a primary driver for global travel. Recent industry research indicates that 77% of travelers now plan their itineraries around local dining experiences, and nearly one in five travel specifically to discover new food cultures.

“Food has become an important part of how travellers experience a destination,” said Marva Williams, CEO and Director of Tourism. “Goute Domnik gives us an opportunity to celebrate the people, flavors, and stories behind Dominican cuisine while creating new opportunities for our restaurants, chefs, and local businesses.”

With its blend of community spirit, diverse dining options, and rich cultural pride, the festival is set to establish itself as a highlight of Dominica’s annual event calendar.