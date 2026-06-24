Curaçao earns first-ever FIFA World Cup point with draw against Ecuador

Curaçao secured its first-ever FIFA World Cup point after playing out a 0-0 draw against Ecuador on Saturday, June 20 in Kansas City.

Curaçao recorded a historic draw 0-0 against Ecuador on Saturday, June 20 in Kansas city during its 2nd ever FIFA World Cup match, earning them a point. The match was a do-or-die clash for both the teams as one of these teams could have headed home that night following a defeat.

Approximately, 69,000 spectators were present to witness the historic draw. The highlight was the goalkeeper Eloy Room’s performance as he saved a whopping 15 goals for the team, a record in a 90-minute World Cup match.

Ecuador's star-studded lineup, including Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo and PSG's Willian Pacho, was fully fit to hand over Curaçao, a defeat. This was well-displayed as Ecuador dominated the match throughout to secure multiple gaps and chances. They heavily outshot Curaçao, recording roughly 28 shots with 15 on target, while Curaçao spent much of the game defending.

Despite that pressure, Room and the Curaçao defense held firm for the full 90 minutes. Notably, Captain Enner Valencia was denied manifold by the Curaçao’s goalkeeper including a close-range call as early as 3 minutes into the match which set the tone for the rest of the game.

Curaçao’s team created several dangerous counterattacks during the first half, with Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna causing problems for the Ecuadorian defence. The second half also featured Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia and Jurgen Locadia just about to put Curaçao ahead, however, a goal could not be established.

During the stoppage time, Ecuador’s side raised a request for plenty but were denied. Additional 5 minutes were given for a continued match instead. Following which, the final whistle announced the first ever World Cup point for Curaçao after its defeat in the first match against Germany (7-1). The match was ‘high-stakes’ and thus turned out to be pretty intense and interesting for the viewers.

Head coach Dick Advocaat and the staff praised the team and described a “historic defensive effort led by Eloy Room.” Eloy, on the other hand, also developed that he felt “unbeatable” during the match. Inside the camp, the mood was described as one of “immense pride at earning the country’s first-ever World Cup point.”

This sets the tone for the Caribbean team to stay further in the game as they look forward to an upcoming match with Ivory Coast on June 25.