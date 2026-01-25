Caribbean Airlines cancels flights to New York due to severe weather

Passengers may be rebooked on any Caribbean Airlines service up to February 2, 2026, with no penalty, due to the severe weather disruption.

Caribbean: The flight services to John F Kennedy International Airport has been cancelled for January 25 and 26, 2026 by Caribbean Airlines due to adverse weather conditions. The flights from all routes have been affected as the conditions of the weather are expected to deteriorate in the upcoming days.

As per the schedule, the flight which is scheduled to operate on the route from Trinidad to New York via Guyana on January 25, 2026 (Sunday) has been cancelled now. The aircraft BW526 was scheduled to operate the flight.

For January 26, 2026 (Monday), the flights that have been affected due to the inclement weather conditions in the United States are:

The flight BW527 is scheduled to operate from New York to Trinidad via Guyana, while the flight BW520 is scheduled to operate from Trinidad to New York. The flight BW521 is scheduled to operate from New York to Trinidad.

Customers are asked to rebook their flights without any change fees and for this process, they also need to follow specific instructions. The fees will be waived for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to February 2, 2026 with no penalty and all changes must be made through Caribbean Airlines call centre or their ticket office. The airline will not be responsible for transportation to and from an alternative airport or hotel or overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

Customers are also asked to register for real-time notifications to stay updated about their flight status.

According to the meteorological department, bitter cold weather is expected for the United States. More than half of the US is preparing for the winter storm which is reportedly spreading from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.

As per the reports, at least 14 states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies. Experts also warned of power outages which could last several days in some places.