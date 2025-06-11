BREAKING: Adrianna Younge’s Funeral scheduled for 22nd June

Adrianna, a resident of Hyde Park, Parika died on April 24th, 2025, in tragic circumstances that drew widespread public attention across Guyana with calls for justice.

Guyana: After weeks of mourning and pleading for justice, the funeral service of Adrianna Younge has officially been announced to take place on Sunday, 22nd June 2025.

Adrianna, a resident of Hyde Park, Parika died on April 24th, 2025, in tragic circumstances that drew widespread public attention across Guyana with calls for justice. Reportedly, Younge was found dead in a swimming pool at the Double Day hotel in Tuschen.

Born on November 12th, 2013, Adrianna was remembered by her family as a bright and loving child who died too soon. His father Subrian Younge, a minibus conductor for Route 32 and Mother Amecia Ashana Simon, a supervisor at Popeye’s restaurant have been mourning the death of their young daughter for weeks searching for every possible answer.

Circumstances involving Adrianna Younge’s death still remain unknown, even after multiple police investigations and autopsy. An autopsy conducted at the Georgetown hospital in Guyana, just days after her death revealed that Younge died due to drowning, however the family refused to accept this reason.

Notably, the police officials conducted thorough research across the Double Day hotel and concluded that Adrianna has left the hotel in a car. Later, her dead body was discovered in the swimming pool of the same hotel where investigation was performed earlier. This raised serious concerns regarding the police and the hotel owner’s involvement in the case.

Protests erupted in response to the incident all across Guyana as locals set the Double Day hotel and the hotel’s owner resident on fire. The family then also sent Adrianna Younge’s body to US for a second autopsy where Dr Carol Terry, the Chief Medical Examiner at Gwinnet County conducted the autopsy and concluded that a thorough investigation is required to rule out drowning. However, a thorough report is yet to be released from this autopsy.

The family of Adrianna Younge just recently arrived back to Guyana from US and now a funeral service has been arranged for the young kid for 22nd June.

The location and time of the service will be announced by the family in the coming days.