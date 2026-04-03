Barbados: Gasoline, Diesel and LPG prices reduced, easing costs for citizens amid global oil concerns

Gasoline drops 6 cents to $3.73 per litre, diesel 12 cents to $3.15 and LPG cylinders see similar reductions, while kerosene remains unchanged.

Barbados: The Government of Barbados has announced a price drop for the retail petroleum products sold in the country. Gasoline, Diesel and LPG prices were lowered, while Kerosene retains its initial price.

Amidst the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, which has been reported to affect the supply of oil to different parts of the world and cause petroleum product prices to be at an all-time high, the Government of Barbados shared that the retail prices for three products will decrease in the country.

The retail price for gasoline will decrease by 6 cents, lowering the price to $3.73 per litre. In, a litre of diesel will now cost $3.15, representing a decrease of 12 cents from the previous price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has dropped to $169.39 for the 100 lb cylinder and $45.20 for the 25 lb cylinder. The 22 lb cylinder will now retail at $39.94, while the 20 lb cylinder will cost $36.31.

Kerosene’s retail price will remain the same, costing at $1.53 per litre. This reduction in prices was effective as of yesterday, March 31, 2026.

The Government of Barbados shared this information on its information service Facebook page, where the announcement comes at a time when most of the countries in the Caribbean region have been raising the prices of petroleum products recently.

The citizens have expressed their joy on the price reduction, with many thankful for the decrease and stating that it will help lessen the financial pressure in their daily lives.

A Facebook user named James Richard commented, “This is great news! Even though it is a small reduction, it will help make things more affordable for us!”

Another user also shared, “A small step but a step, nonetheless. Thank you PM, I’m expecting more decrease in gas prices in the near future.”