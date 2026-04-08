Antigua and Barbuda General Elections Set for April 30, 2026

Prime Minister Gaston Browne encouraged voters to ensure they are prepared to exercise their democratic rights, urging them to renew registration cards if needed and to make informed decisions on Election Day.

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne officially announced Thursday, April 30th, 2026 as the date for the General Election in Antigua and Barbuda. This date was made public on Tuesday, 7th April, 2026 signaling the commencement of the constitutional electoral process.

This announcement is a follow up to the order of Prime Minister Gaston Browne to dissolve the Parliament on 1st April, 2026, of which the proclamation was made by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

Gaston Browne made official that the election writ has been issued which has formally set in motion the procedures leading to national polls. Monday, 13th April, 2026 has been scheduled as the Nomination Day in the country.

When PM Gaston Browne was addressing his fellow supporters at the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Headquarters he also told everyone to pay attention to the importance of civic participation during the election process. He encouraged every qualified voter to ensure that they are prepared to exercise their democratic right and ensure the continuation of the country’s development trajectory.

The Prime Minister said, “This election represents a defining moment for our nation. The future of Antigua and Barbuda rests in the hands of its people. I urge every elector to renew their registration cards where necessary and to come out early and vote on Election Day.”

PM Gaston Browne advised citizens to make a deliberate and informed decision. He guided the citizens to choose strength and stability over confusion, weakness and chaos. During today’s uncertain time when the world is entering a new era he advised everyone to make a wise decision.

During the weekend, Prime Minister Browne formally conveyed correspondence to esteemed international and regional partners concerning the approaching general elections in Antigua and Barbuda.

The letters were sent to the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Carla Barnett along with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Albert Ramdin. The list also includes the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Shirley Botchwey. The letters have been sent to all of them to formally let them know of the dissolution of the Parliament and the coming general elections on Thursday, 30th April, 2026.