27 students return to St Kitts and Nevis from Jamaica amid TS Melissa 

PM Drew with students arriving safely in St Kitts and Nevis after being airlifted from Jamaica ahead of Tropical Storm Melissa.

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 27 college students have departed Jamaica on their way to St Kitts and Nevis amid the arrival of Tropical Storm Melissa. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended gratitude to InterCaribbean Airways for carrying their students back to the country.

He lauded the airline and the Chairman Gardiner of interCaribbean Airways and noted, “Your plane carries our flag with pride, and your commitment has been tremendous.” PM Drew also extended special thanks to Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica for his critical collaboration during the tough times and added that they have done an incredible job for the country.

PM Drew noted, “Special thanks to Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica for his critical collaboration, to the President of the student association, and to my office for ensuring our students’ safe passage.”

He also lauded Jamaica and other associations for their help in ensuring the safety of the passengers in the airline. PM Drew also shared that some students chose to remain in Jamaica, where they were safely accommodated at the Pegasus Hotel..

PM Drew added, “May God continue to protect them, and let us pray deeply for Jamaica. St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to assist.”

Karyl Woods, President of the St. Kitts & Nevis Student Association in Jamaica, has expressed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis for their care and swift action in airlifting students out of Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa.

She noted, “PM Drew ensured the safety of the students and due to his swift response, we are here in St Kitts and Nevis and we are safe and met with our families.”

She commended the government’s quick coordination and compassion, noting that the decisive response ensured the safety and peace of mind of Kittitian and Nevisian students studying in Jamaica.