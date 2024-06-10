New International Airport in Barbuda set to open within two to three weeks

The International Airport of Barbuda is all set to open its doors to operation within two to three weeks, as per the announcement made by PM Gaston Browne

Antigua and Barbuda: The International Airport of Barbuda is all set to open its doors to operation within two to three weeks, as per the announcement made by PM Gaston Browne. Speaking at the local show, he shared insights on the project and said that the project will boost connectivity and accessibility.

He expressed pleasure and said that the airport will enhance the tourism economy of Barbuda and provide a boost to the airlift sector. PM Browne expressed pleasure with the advancement in the infrastructure and said that it has marked the commitment of the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

In the show, PM Browne talked about the developments made in the airlift sector so far and said that the sector has contributed significantly to the economy. He said that the new airport is expected to enhance the island’s accessibility and boost its tourism industry.

The airlift sector of Antigua and Barbuda has been witnessing significant growth with the arrival of major airlines and services. As per the new announcements, American Airlines will increase flights to the country in the upcoming winter season, aiming to cope with the needs of the passengers from the US market.

The service will be operated on a daily basis from Charlotte, NC to VC Bird International Airport which is located in Antigua. The service of the flights will be commenced on December 5, 2024. In addition to that, the Miami route will also be expanded by the airline with the operation of the two daily flights throughout the summer and winter.

The flight will offer a year-round service in the summer season from Miami International to VC Bird International Airport. Delta will be another US carrier that will increase service to twice weekly during the winter seasons for 2024 and 2025.

JetBlue also announced the expansion of the service from three times weekly to daily in summer 2024 and it will operate flights from Atlanta twice weekly in the winter 2024. United will also announce to offer daily services during the winter months and the growth from the US market is considered great for Antigua and Barbuda.

Further, British Airways has also remained the largest carrier which will provide daily service from the UK for the upcoming winter season.

The enhancement of the airlift sector will also provide a significant boost to the tourism sector in Barbuda with the opening of a new international airport. Now, passengers from different countries such as US, Britain, and Europe will arrive in the sister isle and create new business opportunities.