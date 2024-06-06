New high-speed ICT network launched in St Kitts and Nevis for digitization of health sector

A new high-speed, cutting-edge ICT network was launched in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday at the JNF General Hospital Conference room in collaboration with a brief ceremony

St Kitts and Nevis: A new high-speed, cutting-edge ICT network was launched in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday at the JNF General Hospital Conference room in collaboration with a brief ceremony.

The aim of the network is to transform and modernize healthcare services in St Kitts and Nevis and pave the path of the digitization of the public health sector. The project is divided into several components with the vision of introducing new technology into the health sector and is worth of 3.3 million dollars.

In the first component, the government will work to build out a Wide Area Network (WAN) between the main health institution and sixteen other clinics and health facilities in St Kitts. With the project, all primary users of hospitals, clinics, and other health facilities will get universal access to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services.

During the ceremony, the attendees were given a live demonstration of the ICT network’s capabilities and outlined that all patients, regardless of location will be able to get the best possible care. With the video conference facility, the health practitioner at the Cayon Health Centre connected with a doctor at the JNF General Hospital and performed treatment on the patient suffering from hypertension.

In addition to that, the facility will also be helpful in providing virtual waiting rooms, secure patient online reports, multi-specialist consultations, and personalized education portals.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also outlined the benefits of the facility and said that the healthcare sector could achieve prosperity unless it is equipped with new technology. He said that the project would play a significant role in ensuring medical practitioners as it would provide early access to patient information and facilitate efficient diagnosis and the right treatment options.

The new network is spearheaded by the St Kitts Health Service ICT Project which will be funded by the Universal Fund of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC). It is undertaken by St Kitts and Nevis Communications Ltd (The Cable).

PM Drew noted,” This project is converting our healthcare facilities into smart facilities. For example, a doctor can stay at JNF and see a patient in Cayon Health Center using a device such as a laptop (telemedicine). This is truly transformative.”

He added that they will not wait until the new hospital is built and have started the working of the facility. PM Drew also extended gratitude to NTRC, the Cable, and the Ministry of Health for the collaboration on this project.