Nevis Heritage Life Open Day to celebrate cultural riches, enhance local talents

Nevis: Nevis Heritage Life Open Day is all set to celebrate the culture and traditions of the island on May 3, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm at the Nevisian Heritage Village, Fothergill’s Estate, Gingerland. The festival will be hosted by the Ministry of Tourism where the entry of the patrons and the citizens will be free.

The Nevis Heritage Life Open Day will offer free entry, cultural vibes, live music, and delicious refreshments, including BBQ, desserts, and drinks. The village will also promote cultural vibes across the island nation, aiming to preserve the heritage.

The Nevis Heritage Village was once a bustling sugar plantation and cotton ginning station, which now largely depicts the evolution of Nevisian social history through housing. The village feature the magic of the festive season which brings warmth and good cher to friends and family.

It also offers a vibrant display of the culture, delectable island cuisine, love, joy, and togetherness during the holiday season. The event also welcomes the local talents and enhances the experience of the patrons during the holiday period.

In the fourth edition of “Nothing Like a Nevisian Holiday,” the performances of celebrities such as Ceolise Choir, David Dynasty Masquerade, and the Honey Bee String Band. It is also anticipated that the Rhythms Dance Theatre and authentic steelpan by NCD Steel Orchestra will also be part of Nevis Heritage Life Open Day.

In addition to that, several games, such as cricket between locals and others, also entertain the audience and make them celebrate the traditions of Nevis. The local chefs are also invited to display a variety of traditional dishes along with a bread making demonstration in the event.

Souvenirs shops such as soaps, artworks and other local products will be given stalls to showcase their small businesses to the community of Nevis.

Every year, Nevis Heritage Life Open Day will enhance the opportunities for the locals to get business for their local products and celebrate the cultural richness. It will also boost tourism and embrace the local community.

The event will coincide with the celebration of Nevis Culturama Festival, which is the true display of culture and heritage of the island nation. The festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the culturama under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50.”

The electrifying performances of the beats of Odisi Band, Small Axe Band, pageants and mesmerizing mini parade which will take place at Nevis.