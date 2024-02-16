Cultural Exposition set to return at Nevis Artisan Village

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis is all set to host a “Cultural Exposition” at the Artisan Village on Sunday this week.

Nevis: The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis is all set to host a “Cultural Exposition” at the Artisan Village on Sunday this week. The cordial invitation has been extended to the general public as the day is promised to be filled with fun, shopping, and exciting cultural performances from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

The event is part of the Nevis Culturama Festival and aims to display the culture, heritage, and traditions of the island nation. The event will also showcase the Nevisian adventure, cooking demonstration, cultural presentations, and a true glimpse into the country’s advanced offerings.

Admission to the event will be free and the music, culture, food, games, art, and family fun will be part of it. It will celebrate the art and craft of Nevis and recognize special artists who have excelled in this field.

The art should be related to the Nevis culture and there should be a particular message in it. The art and craft stalls will be available for the local artists so that they can show their talents to the world.

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis invited the families and said that it was a fun day for the entire family, featuring a bouncing castle, tug of war, dog and bone, lime and spoon, and horseback riding. The festival will consist of all kinds of Nevisian cuisine, cultural performances, art and craft exhibitions, live soca and calypso artists, and many more.

Notably, the local culture will be displayed at different stalls of the event, where the specialty of Nevis through hand-made products will be promoted. The citizens are invited to purchase their accessories as part of the Nevis Culturama Festival and enhance the colourful appearance of the country.

Besides this, the exposition aims to enhance the local vendors, business holders, taxi drivers, tour guides and others. The platform will provide them with a chance to sell their product and get the opportunity to enhance the market for their products.

The local people who are invited to the cultural exposition will present their products at their stalls and expose them to the market. The products will also drive the local economic growth and make the tourists know about the culture of Nevis.

The Ministry of Tourism of Nevis hosts the exposition every year to celebrate the local products and unique heritage of the country. Last year, the “Exposition Nevis Fun Day” was hosted by the ministry on May 20, 2023, where families and friends were invited.