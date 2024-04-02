Mother, son board American Airlines from Antigua and Barbuda illegally, probe launched  

An investigation has been launched against a woman and her son who boarded the flight of American Airlines from Antigua and Barbuda without a boarding pass

Antigua and Barbuda: An investigation has been launched against a woman and her son who boarded the flight of American Airlines from Antigua and Barbuda without a boarding pass. Authorities termed it a “breach at VC Bird International Airport” and said that the action would take place against them.

After they reached the United States, the woman and her son failed to clear the immigration process as they could not present any boarding pass. She was further taken into custody and the investigation was started through which the woman asked for asylum from a US immigration officer.

The incident sparked the light after it was discovered that a woman and her son were supposed to reach Tortola via Antigua due to their deportation notice. However, at the VC Bird International Airport, they managed to frame the authorities and escape the immigration process to board the flight of American Airlines.

With this process, the duo reached the United States, however caught at the airport due to their failure in the immigration process. The incident has been considered a serious breach and negligence during the checks at the airport in Antigua and Barbuda.

This has further led to the commencement of the probe into the matter to analyze the entire matter carefully so that such cases could be curtailed in the future. As per the authorities, the investigation is aimed to find out their sneaky act and how they seamlessly escaped the checks at the airport.

The VC Bird International Airport authorities mentioned that the investigation into the matter has been taken seriously as these issues raised questions on the immigration process. Now, the duo is under the custody of the US Immigration Officials and being investigated to understand their motive behind the escape.

Netizens also raised concerns about the issue and said that the authorities should take this matter into serious consideration. People criticized the airport authority and said that their immigration policies lacked seriousness, causing the duo to bypass them and board the flight of American Airlines without valid documents.