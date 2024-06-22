Montego Bay severely hit by storm, damage National Water Commission office

Montego Bay has been lashed by a freak storm due to the passage of the tropical storm on Thursday, causing damage to some buildings which included the National Water Commission office.

The heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms affected several parts of northern and western Jamaica during the afternoon the next day.

Due to freak storms, the areas of Bogue featured the falling of tree limbs, fences, and even signs boards were torn down. Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms have also littered the roads across Jamaica as per the authorities.

People across the area described the situation and noted that dark clouds covered the skies, resulting in inclement weather due to the heavy rains. One street vendor added that the tarpaulin of his stall had been blown off amid bad weather conditions and explained that he just heard a loud bang and rushed towards his stall.

The authorities outlined that they toured the area and found out that the section of the roof of the NWC building had caved in. The water had also damaged offices on the top floor which caused major destruction to the building of the NWC.

In addition to that, workers from the St James Municipal Corporation were seen fixing signs that were damaged by the freak storm. The met department of Jamaica outlined that the cloud have been bringing overcast skies or isolated thunderstorms mainly to sections of some eastern parishes in Jamaica.

As per the predictions, heavy rainfall will be held in Jamaica for the coming days due to the passage of Tropical Storm Alberto which has been affecting severely Texas. Strong thunderstorms also lashed Montego Bay again on Friday and more rain is in the forecast for parts of eastern Jamaica on the morning of Saturday.

It will also affect parts of central and western Jamaica during the afternoon as per the met department.

Hurricane Season 2024 began on June 1, 2024 and will run through November 1, 2024 with several named storms and hurricanes.