Major Burst of Volcanic Earthquakes Shakes Dominica: 345 occurrences recorded

Dominica: The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) has reported a major burst of volcanic earthquakes which shook the country this Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, the seismic activity began about 12:45 am, and persisted until 7:30 am, with a total of 345 occurrences recorded. The SRC also states that, while some of the quakes were felt extensively, they did not exceed magnitude 3.5.

Although the frequency and number of earthquakes experienced in Dominica were low, they did cause alarm among inhabitants. According to the SRC, the frequency of earthquakes has decreased since 7:30 am However, the centre is actively monitoring the situation, and sending regular updates to the Office of Disaster Management of Dominica.

The SRC stated that information should be received from competent authorities, and that the public can relax and there is no need for panicking because they are keeping a close eye on seismic activity.

Residents who felt the tremors of earthquake, mainly in Dominica’s northern regions, have taken to social media to report it.

From a Thibaud resident: “I felt it in Thibaud.”

Another Portsmouth resident responded, “Yes, strong in Portsmouth.”

Similar reports have occurred from Toucari and Savanne Paille, where residents have described the tremors as “very strong”.

The SRC’s regular monitoring and communication with the ODM are critical to the ongoing sharing of information with the public and the condition of readiness. The centre has encouraged locals to remain calm and follow any directives or advice given by the ODM.

Apparently, one should take the following precautions during an earthquake;

Not using the elevator as electricity may go off.

Staying away from windows glass or anything that could shatter.

If possible, move to an area free of buildings, trees, streetlights and wiring

If driving immediately stop in an area away from bridges and power lines.

Meanwhile, people are asked to remain vigilant and follow the information issued by the SRC and ODM to safeguard their safety and well-being.