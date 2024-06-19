Earthquake wih magnitude of 4.2 shakes Jamaica

A magnitude of 4.2 earthquake has shaken Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon with an estimated 4.4 magnitude quake was discovered in some areas at 5: 46 pm

Jamaica: A magnitude of 4.2 earthquake has shaken Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon with an estimated 4.4 magnitude quake was discovered in some areas at 5: 46 pm. The situation created havoc among the citizens as people found tremors quite shakening.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) confirmed the update of an earthquake and said that the tremors have been felt in the sections of western and central Jamaica. The situation in these areas is now considered normal, but the management urged citizens to adopt cautious approach towards such inclement weather.

In addition to that, earthquake was also felt in parish of Manchester, which was approximately 15 kilometres south west of Christiana from where the quake was originated. An estimated magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported 25 km from Albert Town.

However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage due to the earthquake as people added that their infrastrucutre is safe.

Notably, the Caribbean region has been experiencing inclement weather disturbance from few days as the 2024 Hurricane Seson has commenced on June 1, 2024. Due to passage of tropical waves, several countries have been recording heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms activities, causing flood-like situation across the region.

Earthquakes have become frequent in recent days across the region as several countries have been shaken by its tremors. One day ago, Trinidad and Tobago was rattled by quake with a magnitude of 4.0 and earlier, the reports come from Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat about its locations.

Netizens have been presenting their concerns about the situation as one user added,” I was on my bed when I felt it, the amount of earthquakes I felt for 2024, I need to do ECG, because I feel I have had several mini heart attacks for 2024.”

Another noted,” Thousand of tremor shake we just no feel them.a only Jamaica one wicked or wah … when earth shake we all have to move. Again, hmm it’s because of the heat, and after an earthquake comes something else, just watch out.”