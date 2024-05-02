Magnitude of 4.3 earthquake hit Jamaica, no injuries reported

A magnitude of 4.3 earthquake hit Jamaica on Wednesday evening, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries

Jamaica: A magnitude of 4.3 earthquake hit Jamaica on Wednesday evening, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The situation has created havoc among the citizens as parts of Trinidad and Venezuela also felt the tremors of the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 at the same time.

As per the reports, the quake occurred at around 1: 33 pm and was discovered at 10.63 North, Longitude 62.77 West. The depth of the quake was found to be around 83.5 km. At Port of Spain, the quake was felt 120 km west of Port of Spain as well as in the nearby cities of Carupano, which is 51 km east of Venezuela and 125 km north of Venezuela.

As per reports, the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Martinique with a magnitude of 5.4. In the entire situation, there were no reports of injuries or damage in the quake around the Caribbean.

The netizens also expressed concerns about the situation and stated that climate change has been impacting the entire Caribbean region. One added,” Anyone having some geological knowledge should be somewhat concerned about the pathways of these two recent earthquakes. They traveled due East to West instead of the traditional path — East to South East. This is a clear indication that a much bigger one is on its way.”

The tremors of the earthquake also impacted some parts of Trinidad and Barbados; however, no massive destruction has been reported.

Notably, the Met Department of Jamaica also issued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, St Elizabeth, St Ann, St Mary, Portland, Kingston, and St Andrew. The watch will remain effect until 5: 00 pm on Thursday.

As per reports, the weather will remain cloudy and the anticipation for the widespread showers and occasional heavy thundershowers has been built. Fishermen and other marine people are asked to remain caution as sea conditions has been deteriorating due to gusty winds and bad weather.