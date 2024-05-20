LIAT 2020 completes test flights successfully, expects to start operations in June

The test flights of the LIAT 2020 have been completed successfully, and now the aircraft is gearing up for the Air Operator Certificate (AOC)

Antigua and Barbuda: The test flights of the LIAT 2020 have been completed successfully, and now the aircraft is gearing up for the Air Operator Certificate (AOC). The approval is expected to be achieved by the airline next week and will start the commercial flights in June, as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

In the video interview, Prime Minister Browne stated that the LIAT 2020 has successfully completed their test flights and will soon come into operation. He said that the LIAT 2020 has completed successfully all of its test flights and they could achieve the AOC by next week.

PM Browne added,”If that happens then you known LIAT 202 is in business and certainly, we’ll commence flights in June, so we’ll be able to get the flights before the end of May 2024, assuming that they can get it done early next week.”

Earlier, the AOC for LIAT 2020 got delayed after discovering faults in the landing gears during the testing of its aircrafts. With the possession of the gears, the LIAT 2020 has again been sent for the testing so that the certificate could be acheieved.

The LIAT 2020 has replaced LIAT 1974 Ltd due to low demand and increased debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. While bidding farewell to the aircraft, the company stated that they aimed at sustaining LIAT with potential tourist arrivals which could only benefit the economy of Antigua and Barbuda and the entire region.

In the process of the LIAT 2020, the company has recently accepted two jet aircraft which were greeted with a water cannon salute at the VC Bird International Airport. The two E-145 jet aircrafts will also expect to enhance the connectivity and accessibility to the region.

The LIAT 2020 airline was established in partnership with Air Peace which is the private Nigerian airline founded in 2013. Prime Minister Gaston Browne outlined that Air Peace would be putting in close to US$65 million and the government of Antigua and Barbuda have invested US$20 million.