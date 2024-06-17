Kionalia Latavia Charles becomes 2024 Dominica’s Next Supermodel

Roseau, Dominica: Kionalia Latavia Charles from Tarish Pit has become “2024 Dominica’s Next Supermodel” on Saturday with 1213 points and also secured the “Best Colour Block Fashion” title in the pageant. On the other hand, Brad Joseph with 1215 secured the title of the “2024 Dominica’s Next Male Model”.

The 6th edition of the Dominica’s Next Supermodel and the 2nd edition of the Dominica’s Next Male Model competition took place on the Forecourt of the Windsor Park Stadium. It featured fifteen model including eight females and seven males who competed for these two titles and participated in different rounds with several categories.

The models competed in four segments namely: Sopkesmodel, Colour Block Fashio, Haute Couture Swimwear and 18th Century Punk Rococo Fashion. The winners of each category have also been announced by the tourism authorities of Dominica.

Kinolia Latavia Charles is the CEO of two successful businesses that are “Bossed Up with Kilales” and “One Life”. The one is her fashion and accessory online story and another one is clothing brand. She expressed her creativity and passion for fashion and said that she stepped out her comfort zone to participate in the pageant.

She has also done great community work to support several vulnerable people, especially women.

Results of the Female Models:

Aliyah Sapphire Jean Jacques secured the title of the Best Spokesmodel, while the Best Colour Block Fashion was given to the winner Kionalia Latavia Charles. The Best Houte Couture Swimwear title was secured by Lenter Cadette in the female model competitions and Best 18th Century Punk Rococo Fashion was also won by Lenter Cadette.

Meanwhile, the second position of 2024 Dominica’s Next Supermodel was won by Tarnia Latoya Eugene with 1182 points and the third position was secured by Lenter Cadette with 1180 points.

Results of the Male Models:

The second position in 2024 Dominica’s Next Model was secured by Louvaincy Acceus with 1193 points and the third position was won by Peterson Marium 1190 points. In the males, the title of Best Colour Colour Block Fashion was won by Louvaincy Acceus.

On the other hand, the title of Best Haute Couture Swimwear was given to Justin Terry Zachariah Morancle. The Best 18th Century Punk Rococo Fashion turned out to be Louvaincy Acceus for 2024.

The pageant was hosted by Dominica’s Next Supermodel Inc and stated that it turned out to be massive success. It has provided a direct platform to the models who want to showcase their talents, skills and art in the enterainment industry.