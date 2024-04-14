JetBlue to operate one way flight from New York to Grenada at US$188

JetBlue is all set to operate one way flight from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grenada at the price of as low as US$188.

Grenada: JetBlue is all set to operate one way flight from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grenada at the price of as low as US$188. The price has been unveiled by the tourism authority for the ongoing spring season.

JetBlue has been operating non-stop direct service between New York and Grenada since 2015 with two days weekly service of the flights. The services have been expanded to the country on September 15, 2024 with the addition of the third flight.

After the launching of the third flight, the airline also announced the progress on the fourth flight and stated that it was in the making. The fourth flight of JetBlue touched down in Grenada on on January 5, 2016 which has been providing service on every Saturday.

This has led to the four-day weekly service between New York and Grenada, marking the potential of the destination in the US market. Besides this, the airways also provided the “Mint service” from New York to Grenada on January 21, 2017, which operated on Saturdays according to the seasons.

Furthermore, the expansion of the flights of JetBlue for Grenada market again took place in June 2019 with the daily service. The airline announced the daily flights from John F Kennedy International Airport to Grenada on June 16, 2017 which run through July 31.

At that time, JetBlue also announced the operation of the two flights per day to Grenada on August 1, 2019, and the service ran through September 31, 2019.

In addition to that, the airline also provided additional service to Grenada during the hosting of the Spicemas- an authentic carnival of the country. From August 1 to September 1, 2023, the airline operated its second daily non-stop flight with the 162-seat A320.

JetBlue also increased the capacity of the seats on its regular service, from an A320 to the 200-seater A321 for the entire summer peak period from June 15 to September 5, 2024.

Notably, the USA is the largest tourism market for Grenada as it closed off the 2022 with the rise of 2% compared to 2019. Even in the month of Jan-Feb 2023, the market has remained up 19% over the same period in 2019 and 3% over for the same period in 2022.

JetBlue also announced the inaugural service from Boston to Grenada in November 2023. The service was provided with a weekly inbound flight, B62153, which operated every Saturday. On the other hand, the outbound flight B62152 also operated on the same day between Boston and Grenada.

Meanwhile, JetBlue also operated a second daily red eye service out of John F Kennedy International Airport which provided service on November 28 and 29, 2024.